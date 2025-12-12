Liberia: LPRC Honors 15 Retirees, Celebrates Outstanding Staff At 2025 Annual Awards Program

The Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) on Thursday hosted its 2025 Annual Employees Awards and Retirement Program, honoring 15 retirees and recognizing top-performing staff in a ceremony filled with appreciation, reflection, institutional pride, and a renewed commitment to employee welfare.

Held at the Paynesville City Hall, the event attracted members of LPRC's Board of Directors, senior management, employees, union representatives, partners, and families of honorees. The program celebrated decades of service while highlighting the company's plans for pension reform, employee motivation, and strengthened corporate governance.

In his special statement, LPRC Managing Director Amos B. Tweh described the ceremony as "an occasion deeply rooted in the tradition of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company," noting that it serves as an annual moment to "acknowledge with deep gratitude and reverence the invaluable contributions of colleagues who have devoted years of dedicated service to advancing the mandate of this great institution."

Tweh praised the 15 retirees whose years of service, he said, "have left an enduring mark on the LPRC." Reflecting on their careers, he noted, "You brought to this institution values instilled in you by your homes, your communities, and your teachers. Over the years, you have demonstrated professionalism, upheld standards, respected the chain of command, collaborated with colleagues, and dedicated yourselves to ensuring the effective and secure operation of this great company."

He emphasized that retirement does not signal the end of purpose. "Retirement is not the conclusion of purpose," he said. "It is simply the conclusion of formal service. The wisdom, experience, and values you have earned over the decades remain part of your legacy."

Tweh assured retirees that LPRC remains committed to upholding their dignity. He stressed that LPRC is "among the few entities in Liberia that maintain a structured and sustained retirement program, one that has been in place for nearly two decades." However, he also announced that the current pension structure--based on "the outdated 1961 Pension Law"--will undergo major reforms.

"We need a pension system that covers all employees of LPRC, not a few employees," Tweh said. "The current system does not provide pension to the surviving spouse. We need a pension system that protects the spouse and the children." He added that the existing model "does not require LPRC to set money aside for pension payments," making it risky and costly. The company, he revealed, plans to adopt a modern system that deposits funds in the bank and allows employees to borrow in times of emergency, aligning with global best practices.

Tweh explained that recent retirements were consistent with legal requirements and aligned with recommendations from the General Auditing Commission. "When audit reports recommend that people are not being retired consistent with law, it is our responsibility to act," he stated. "This management thought it is important to implement the recommendation of the General Auditing Commission to retire employees who have served consistent with law."

He urged active staff to continue the legacy of the retirees. "They have passed the torch to a new generation of employees," he said. "Let us honor them by upholding the values they exemplify."

The Managing Director also used the moment to highlight LPRC's strategic direction for 2026, reaffirming its mission to support Liberia's industrialization and ensure the safe importation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. "LPRC is resilient," he assured. "LPRC is committed to fulfilling its national mandate for generations to come."

A major announcement that drew loud applause was his declaration that employee bonuses will be paid on time this year. "We will continue to put smiles on the faces of our employees," Tweh promised. He also revealed key staff incentives: the contractor of the year will receive full employment beginning January 1, and the employee of the year will receive a promotion.

This year also marked the introduction of a new Executive Management Team Distinguished Service Award. Tweh announced the inaugural recipient as Mr. Rufus Berry, praising him as "a policy wonk" who delivers excellent work even under urgent circumstances. "When you call Rufus at 1 a.m., he will tell you, 'Give me two minutes,' and he will deliver," Tweh noted.

Earlier in the ceremony, Assistant HR Manager Christopher L. Handsford welcomed guests, describing the night as a celebration of partnership, excellence, and legacy. "Tonight, we gather in celebration of the contribution that 15 dedicated employees made in keeping the wheels of the industry turning," he said. He emphasized that the program also honors current employees who have excelled "beyond the call of duty," as well as partners who continue to support LPRC's operations.

Speaking on behalf of the LPRC Workers Union, Emmanuel W. Koffa praised management for its commitment to worker welfare. "Today is a celebration of a decade-long field of loyalty, sacrifice, and dedication," he said. He noted that retirees' contributions "stand as the strength of the foundation of LPRC." Koffa applauded management for capacity-building opportunities and urged adherence to the collective bargaining agreement to ensure dignity from recruitment to retirement.

Human Resources Manager Mrs. Wilrusha Fernandez-Kemokai presented the honors, expressing delight in recognizing employees who have distinguished themselves. "This is the portion that I'm most excited about," she said. She clarified that award recipients were selected by a vetting committee, not by HR alone.

Fernandez-Kemokai named Mr. C.M. Johnson as Contractor of the Year, describing him as "a very pleasant hard worker who always carries a big smile." She then announced Mr. Jeremiah T. Wilson as Employees of the Year, noting his impressive rise from internship. Consultant of the Year went to Mr. John T. Nnamdi. For Assistant Manager of the Year, she was named Mrs. Precious J. E. Chea, describing her as "one of the favorites" whose leadership and compassion stand out. The Manager of the Year Award went to Mr. Sabia B. Musa of the MIS Department, celebrated for keeping LPRC's digital systems functional.

The 15 retirees honored include Mark D. Cleon, Internal Audit Manager; Mrs. Annie M. Mettle, Assistant Manager for Corporate Social Responsibility; Ronald S. Nagbe, Special Assistant to the Deputy Managing Director for Operations; Mrs. Bendu Freeman Nyanti, Executive Assistant in the Operations Department; and Ashman B. Morris, among others.

As the event closed, Tweh expressed profound gratitude. "Thank you so much to our retirees," he said. "We will consult you where necessary. Your years of service have left a blueprint that future generations of LPRC employees will build upon."

The 2025 Awards and Retirement Program concluded with applause, celebration, and renewed optimism for both retirees stepping into a new chapter and employees continuing the work of sustaining Liberia's petroleum industry.