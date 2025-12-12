Uganda: NDA Arrests Two Isingiro Health Workers Over Theft of 500,000 Doses of Arvs

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has arrested two health workers from Nyamuyanja Health Centre IV in Isingiro District over the alleged theft of government drugs, including more than 500,000 doses of life-saving antiretroviral medicines (ARVs).

The operation, conducted in partnership with security agencies, led to the arrest of Muzahura John Baptist, a Senior Clinical Officer who had been on the run after a raid on his home in Nyamitanga, Mbarara City uncovered a large consignment of stolen medical supplies.

According to NDA, the recovered items included 500,000 ARV doses, 2,680 doses of antimalarials, 11,500 malaria testing kits, and several other pharmaceuticals such as amoxicillin sodium injection, gentamicin injection, calcium lactate tablets, povidone iodine, and amoxicillin tablets. All the drugs bore the official "Government of Uganda - Not for Sale" mark.

NDA officials say documentation from Nyamuyanja Health Centre IV confirmed that the items had been stolen from the facility's stores, allegedly with the help of Muzahura's colleague, Balhubasa Bridget, a Health Information Assistant and the facility's Stores In-Charge.

Bridget was arrested on December 2 in Kasese and later arraigned before the Isingiro Chief Magistrate's Court, where she pleaded guilty to theft of government drugs. She was on December 11 sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Muzahura, who was tracked down and taken into custody after several days of hiding, is expected to face charges of illegal possession of government stores under Section 296(2) of the Penal Code Act and illegal possession of classified drugs contrary to Section 27(2) of the National Drug Policy and Authority Act.

NDA says the latest arrests are part of a sustained crackdown on the theft and illegal sale of government-supplied medicines--an entrenched problem undermining public health care delivery.

Since 2019, the Authority has recovered stolen government medicines worth more than UGX 15 billion and arrested over 62 suspects, including 43 health officials, a soldier and a police officer. Several of the cases have led to convictions, among them the October 7 sentencing of former Kayunga Hospital drug dispenser Kibalya Ronald Nditusawa and his accomplices, who received up to four years in prison after they were found with over 64,800 doses of stolen ARVs.

NDA commended the joint efforts of security agencies, particularly UPDF's Deputy Director of Counter-Intelligence, Brig. Abdul Rugumayo, as well as teams from the Special Forces Command (SFC) and Internal Security Organisation (ISO), for supporting ongoing investigations into what officials describe as a "highly syndicated crime".