Uganda: Baguma Calls for Review of MP Academic Rules

Veteran journalist and political analyst Richard Baguma has called on Parliament to revisit Uganda's academic requirements for political office, arguing that current ambiguities in the law have opened the door to widespread controversy and inconsistent interpretation.

Speaking during NBS Morning Breeze on Friday, Baguma noted that while academic standards were initially instituted to ensure competence and credibility among leaders, evolving political realities now demand a fresh and more rigorous review.

"Previously, the people who were not educated would keep away from areas that required qualifications. However, the ambiguity of equivalents opened the way for everyone."

"The conversation about academics that was passed by Parliament might have been appropriate by then. Maybe now is time for the Parliament to review it," he said.

Baguma's remarks come days after the Electoral Commission (EC) disqualified Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukagga from the Busiro East Parliamentary race over academic qualification concerns.

In a ruling delivered by EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the Commission determined that Walukagga failed to meet the minimum academic requirements set out under Section 4(1)(c) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, Cap 177.

The decision followed a petition filed on November 4, 2025, challenging his nomination on grounds that the Mature Age Entry Certificate he submitted had expired by the time he presented his documents on October 23, 2025.

The ruling has reignited national debate on the integrity of academic credentials among political aspirants, with growing calls for stricter verification mechanisms and clearer legislative guidance.

Analysts say the controversy underscores long-standing gaps in the law--particularly regarding equivalency, the validity period of academic documents, and the standards for authentication.

Baguma emphasised that a comprehensive review could help restore public confidence and prevent future disputes.