Uganda: Buganda Kingdom Announces 2025 Oluwalo Financial Year Collections

The Kingdom of Buganda on Thursday officially announced the collections for the 2025 Oluwalo financial year during an event at the Kingdom Headquarters in Bulange, Mengo, signalling the culmination of this year's contributions from the Kabaka's subjects. The event also set the stage for the opening of the 2026 Oluwalo calendar.

Oluwalo, a long-standing cultural tradition, serves as a voluntary financial contribution mechanism through which Baganda support the Kingdom's social, cultural, and development initiatives.

Contributions are coordinated through the various ggombololas and counties, with each administrative unit assigned a specific day to present its contribution.

Presiding over the event, the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, expressed deep gratitude to all Baganda for their unwavering unity and commitment.

He highlighted that the contributions extended beyond financial support, reflecting growing engagement in social development programs.

"I thank the people of Buganda for the overwhelming participation they have shown. You have demonstrated great responsibility in promoting public health, especially encouraging men to test for HIV and prostate cancer, in caring for children, fighting poverty, and strengthening the standards of our families. This is how we uplift our Kingdom," Mayiga said.

Turning to national affairs, Mayiga urged citizens to embrace their civic responsibilities ahead of the upcoming elections. He condemned recent incidents of violence by security agencies, emphasising that democracy must be protected and citizens must not be intimidated during the electoral process.

The Kingdom's Minister of Local Government, Kabaka's Tours, and Diaspora Affairs, Joseph Kawuki, presented the official financial report for the year, revealing that a total of Shs 1,761,473,960 had been raised and deposited into the Buganda treasury.

"When we sum up everything collected by the Kabaka's people this year, we have reached one billion, seven hundred sixty-one million, four hundred seventy-three thousand, nine hundred sixty shillings. The 2025 Oluwalo programme will continue until December 24th, after which the Katikkiro will close the calendar and immediately open the 2026 programme," Kawuki said.

Kawuki also highlighted the best-performing administrative units. Mutuba 9 Kibinge in Buddu emerged as the top-performing ggombolola, followed by Mutuba 1 Bukuya in Ssingo, while the United Kingdom chapter was recognised as the best-performing county outside Buganda. Individual recognition went to Hassan Mukiibi Sserunjogi, who contributed Shs 25 million, making him the highest individual donor of the year.

County performance was also acknowledged, with Kyaddondo leading in total contributions, followed by Buddu, Busiro, and Ssingo. Kabula, Buvuma, and Buluuli were noted as the lowest-performing counties this year.

The ceremony drew contributors from across Uganda and the diaspora, including representatives from Rwenzori, Ankole-Kigezi, Sweden, Scandinavia, Southern California, and the United Kingdom.

Counties represented included Busiro, Kyaddondo, Kooki, Buluuli, Bulemeezi, and Butambala. Thursday's collections alone totaled Shs 163 million, with Gombe (Ssaabawaali Ggombolola) contributing the most for the day, followed by Mutuba IV Makulubita.

Wakiso District Woman Member of Parliament, Betty Ethel Naluyima, praised the Kingdom for its continued role in fostering unity and engagement among its subjects. The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including government ministers, county and sub-county chiefs, political leaders, religious leaders, and hundreds of the Kabaka's subjects.

As the Kingdom concludes the 2025 financial year, the focus now shifts to the opening of the 2026 Oluwalo calendar, continuing Buganda's mission of strengthening cultural heritage, promoting social development, and fostering economic growth among its people.