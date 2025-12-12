Kenya: Ruto to Rename Soon-to-Be-Completed Talanta Stadium After Raila Odinga

Nairobi — President William Ruto has pledged to honour a proposal to rename the soon-to-be-completed Talanta Stadium after the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, signaling what could become one of Kenya's most significant national tributes in recent years.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, President Ruto publicly responded to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's call to christen the new facility Raila Odinga International Stadium.

"I have heard what Governor Sakaja has requested -- to rename Talanta Stadium to Raila Amolo Odinga International Stadium," the President said.

"I have heard you, and when we complete the works, we will do so."

His announcement drew enthusiastic applause from thousands in attendance, adding emotional weight to celebrations held nearly two months after Odinga's death on October 15.

Odinga, widely regarded as a towering figure in Kenya's democratic history, is remembered for his decades-long advocacy for civil liberties, constitutional reforms, and electoral justice through some of the nation's most turbulent political periods.

Jamhuri Day 2026

Governor Sakaja's appeal electrified the event with the crowd responding in affirmation.

"We kindly request our beloved President that next year's Jamhuri Day celebration be held at the new Talanta Stadium, and we ask that it be named Raila Odinga Stadium," Sakaja said, drawing loud cheers from the stands.

Talanta Stadium -- now in its final phase of construction -- is set to become Kenya's largest sporting arena once complete, surpassing the 48,000-seat Kasarani Stadium.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature modern football, athletics and multipurpose infrastructure designed to elevate Kenya's capacity to host major international events.

The stadium is scheduled for completion at the end of next year, ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

With Sakaja's proposal now backed by the President, the stadium is poised to carry not only sporting significance but also deep national symbolism.

If formally adopted, the renaming would enshrine Raila Odinga's legacy within one of the country's most prominent landmarks -- cementing his memory at the heart of Kenya's sporting and national identity.