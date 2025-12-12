Kenya: Ruto Promises Transformed JKIA-Westlands Highway By January

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced a comprehensive rehabilitation and beautification project for the Mombasa Road-Uhuru Highway corridor covering the busy stretch between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and ABC Place in Westlands.

The works are set to begin this month as part of a broader government initiative to modernise Nairobi's transport network.

Speaking on Friday during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, President Ruto said the facelift is aimed at restoring the lower highway, which faced increasing strain during the Nairobi Expressway.

"Because the Expressway is complete, the lower road has experienced challenges. Therefore, beginning this December -- as you travel home for the holidays -- we will re-carpet the road from JKIA to ABC and undertake beautification works to ensure Nairobi reflects its status as Kenya's capital city," he said.

Citywide facelift

Ruto outlined a series of ongoing and upcoming road projects across the city, noting that the government has revived stalled works and re-engaged contractors in partnership with the Nairobi County Government.

"We are undertaking several major projects within Nairobi City. We are reviving stalled road works, and in collaboration with the County Government, we have recalled all contractors to resume construction," he said.

According to the President, 60 kilometres of roads are currently under active development in Nairobi, including Mama Wahu Road in Dagoretti South, the Bypass-Mihang'o Link, Thindigua Road in Roysambu, and Road C in Embakasi South.

Contractors have also been re-engaged for works along Valley Road, Ngong Road, and Haile Selassie Avenue.

Ruto further announced plans to ease persistent traffic congestion on key routes serving Nairobi's rapidly growing outskirts, particularly Ngong, Kiserian, Rongai, and Karen.

"Given that many Kenyans live in Ngong and experience heavy traffic during morning and evening hours, we will take corrective measures. Next year, we will construct the road from Bomas of Kenya to Rongai and Kiserian, and expand the Bomas-Karen-Ngong-Bul Bul-Kiserian corridor into a dual carriageway," he said.