East Africa: Old Video Used to Falsely Claim Uganda Conducted Military Drills After President's Indian Ocean Remarks

Old video used to falsely claim Uganda conducted military drills after president's Indian Ocean remarks

IN SHORT: Some Facebook users have posted a video they claim shows a Ugandan fighter jet conducting drills due to the possibility of war with Kenya. However, the video is old.

In November 2025, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni warned that his country could go to war with its neighbours in the future over ownership of the Indian Ocean.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Just days later, a video showing a fighter jet performing air manoeuvres started circulating on social media. Users who posted the video claimed it showed Uganda's jet participating in military drills after Museveni's remarks.

"Uganda performs air force drills days after they hinted at claiming access to the Kenyan Coastline," the video's caption reads. It shows the jet flying past other planes, including one Uganda Airlines plane on the tarmac.

The video, posted by several Facebook pages, has garnered thousands of engagements.

But is the claim credible? We checked.

Old video

Searching for the phrase "Ugandan fighter jet", we found a similar video posted on YouTube in June 2023.

The same planes and location are visible as in the circulating video, indicating both were filmed on the same day.

The aircraft visible in both videos include a Uganda Airlines plane on the tarmac and a smaller turboprop with the registration "5X-JBR" and a logo resembling that of BAR Aviation, a Ugandan aviation company. The registration and the logo are also visible in the circulating video.

The circulating video is from 2023. It does not depict any activity from around the time Museveni made the comments about the Indian Ocean.