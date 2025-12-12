Zimbabwe: Parents of Stranded SA Team Players in Zimbabwe Demand Accountability From Chess SA

12 December 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Annemieke Thomaidis

South African youth players and their parents were left stranded in Zimbabwe at the African Youth Chess Championship after Chess South Africa failed to pay their accommodation fees on time. Many were left scrambling for rooms, with some spending the night on couches, or being shuffled between hotels, disrupting routines and preparation for the high-level tournament.

On Saturday 6 December 2025, 76 South Africans were boarding their flights to Harare, Zimbabwe, to take part in the prestigious African Youth Chess Championship.

However, concern and uncertainty had already been building in the weeks leading up to the tournament after parents tried and failed to receive communication from Chess South Africa (Chess SA) about confirmation of accommodation. Low and behold, upon arriving, not one South African participant and parent was allowed to check in, as the hotel -- Cresta Lodge -- had not yet received payment from Chess SA.

Children as young as eight and their parents were left stranded and having to fend for themselves that night. While some managed to book accommodation elsewhere, others found themselves on the couches of the hotel sans any food to eat.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It was dismal," one parent said. "You shouldn't treat kids like that." This parent - who will now be referred to as Parent A after requesting anonymity out of fear of repercussions against their child - ended up forking out an extra R5,000 to book a place elsewhere on Saturday.

Shuffled around

The African Youth Chess Championship is a prestigious tournament for junior chess players aged from as young...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.