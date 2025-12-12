Kenya: Govt Unveils New Platforms to Spur Tourism Demand

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec - Kenya has introduced two new platforms aimed at boosting domestic and international tourism, including a Magical Kenya Souvenir Passport that allows travellers to document their visits to attractions across the country.

President William Ruto unveiled the passport during the Kenya Tourism, Wildlife and MICE Week at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The passport, available in physical and digital formats, lets visitors receive destination stamps and build a personalised record of their travel experiences.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the initiative is expected to enhance visitor engagement and strengthen Kenya's position in the global tourism market.

"The Passport will allow both Kenyans and our international visitors to document their stay, explore more regions, and engage more deeply with our cultural and natural heritage," she said.

Miano highlighted continued growth in domestic travel, noting that Kenyans recorded more than five million bed-nights in 2024, excluding stays in unregistered facilities such as homestays and Airbnbs.

To complement the passport, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) launched Hapa Ni Wapi, a Tembea Kenya initiative designed to promote local tourism.

The platform will showcase attractions and curated packages such as road trips, beach getaways and cultural experiences, with a focus on younger travellers.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei said the new tools reflect a shift in how the country markets its tourism products.

"By gamifying travel and making it more rewarding, we are promoting tourism while fostering national pride," she said.

The new platforms form part of Kenya's broader strategy to attract 5.5 million tourists by 2027. This week's Tourism, Wildlife and MICE showcase, held from Monday to Thursday, brought together public and private sector stakeholders from across the country.

It also set the stage for Friday's Jamhuri Day celebrations, where President Ruto is expected to announce new policies for the sector.