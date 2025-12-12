South Africa: Mckenzie Demands Answers After Bafana Coach Accused of Racism

The UDM has reported Broos to the Human Rights Commission for alleged racism and sexism.

Broos also caused anger by calling a female agent a "nice little woman" who thinks she knows football.

Minister Gayton McKenzie has stepped into the storm surrounding Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture says he is waiting for answers after the Belgian coach was accused of making racist and sexist comments.

"The comments made by the coach require clarification as it is open to any interpretation currently," McKenzie worte on X.

The controversy started at a press conference after 20-year-old defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi missed his flight to join the Bafana camp for the 2025 Afcon tournament.

Broos was furious. But his words have landed him in hot water.

"He is a black guy but when he comes out of my room he will be white," Broos said.

While some believe Broos meant the player would be "pale with fear" after a scolding, many found the comment deeply offensive.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) is not buying the excuse.

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa called the remarks "white supremacist attitudes" that have no place in society. The party has asked the Human Rights Commission to investigate.

Broos did not stop there. He also took a swipe at the player's agent, Basia Michaels.

He called her a "nice little woman who... thinks she knows football".

Critics say the comment is sexist and demeaning.

Michaels refused to be drawn into a public fight. "God bless us all. That's my comment," she told Kickoff.

The scandal has cast a dark cloud over the team just days before they play Angola on 22 December in Morocco.