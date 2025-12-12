South Africa: Get Your Umbrellas Ready As Storms Target Gauteng This Weekend

Temperatures will rise to thirty-one degrees on Saturday before storms hit the province on Sunday.

The Weather Service warns of heavy downpours and lightning with a yellow level two warning in place for some areas.

Gauteng is heading into a warm and wet weekend.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that moisture is building over the region, increasing the chance of afternoon and evening showers.

While the weekend will start with mild to warm conditions, it is expected to end with a bang.

Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Vereeniging will all follow a similar pattern: sunny spells from Thursday to Saturday, followed by showers and thundershowers on Sunday.

In Pretoria, the mercury will climb to 31°C on Saturday. But by Sunday, storms will move in, bringing the temperature down to a low of 20°C.

Johannesburg will start slightly cooler at 25°C on Thursday, warming to 29°C on Saturday. The city is also bracing for Sunday thunderstorms, with temperatures dropping to 19°C in the evening.

In the south, Vereeniging will see highs of 28°C on Friday and Saturday before the rain arrives.

Wind speeds across the province will remain steady at around 18.5 km/h.

Residents are urged to be cautious. The Weather Service has issued alerts for severe thunderstorms which could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas.

"Festive shopping will further boost traffic... The Road Traffic Management Corporation appeals to motorists to check the weather forecast before embarking on their journeys," said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

Drivers should stay alert, especially on Sunday when the storms are most likely to hit.