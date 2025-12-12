Tanzania: Police Confirm the Detention of Former Minister Mwambe

Dar es Salaam — THE Dar es Salaam Regional Police Command has confirmed the detention of former Minister Geofrey Mwambe since the night of December 7, 2025, when he was arrested in the Tegeta area, Kinondoni, over allegations related to unspecified criminal offenses that are still under investigation.

A police statement released today, December 12, 2025, indicated that Mwambe, a former minister in the Prime Minister's Office for Investment and later for Industry and Trade, was arrested during a routine operation monitoring security incidents in Dar es Salaam. Preliminary legal procedures regarding the allegations are ongoing.

Mwambe, who previously served as Director of the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and is the Member of Parliament for Masasi, Mtwara (CCM), has been in police custody since December 7, 2025. After several days of limited information about his detention, on December 11, 2025, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and the Head of Criminal Investigations for the Dar es Salaam Special Zone (ZCO) filed a court application regarding his alleged unlawful detention.

The case, application number 289778/2025, was filed by Mwambe through his lawyer, Hekima Mwasipu, in the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court under an emergency notice. The matter is scheduled to be heard on December 15, 2025.

In addition, the police urged the public to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to complete the investigation and legal procedures.

This development comes just days after the Minister of Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, called on the police to conduct arrests responsibly and in accordance with the country's laws.