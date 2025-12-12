Tanzanians Urged to Cooperate With the Commission of Inquiry

Dar Es Salam — THE Independent Commission of Inquiry established to investigate the unrest during and after the October 29th General Elections has officially begun its work and called on citizens to provide information, evidence, opinions, and recommendations that will aid in its investigation.

According to information released by the chairman of the Commission, retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman, the success of their work will depend on the cooperation of citizens with information that can help uncover the truth.

"We would like to emphasize the importance of Tanzanians with relevant information, as stated by the Commission, to come forward and submit it to assist in ensuring that the Commission provides clear answers on what exactly transpired on October 29 this year," he said.

The Commission which consists of seven other members who are Tanzanian experts in various fields was established by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on November 19 this year.

Among many other tasks that the Commission was assigned to do, their major responsibility is to investigate the cause of the October 29 unrest, identifying those involved, assessing the resulting damages, and recommending measures to strengthen peace, security and national unity.