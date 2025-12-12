Tanzania Launches a System That Issues a Birth Certificate Within 48 Hours

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government, through the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), has officially launched a new system that enables Tanzanian citizens to obtain birth certificates within 48 hours.

The initiative aims to ease access to the essential service for people across the country by using smartphones or computers, in line with ongoing efforts to modernise public service delivery.

Speaking at the launch event in Dar es Salaam, Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Zuberi Homera, highlighted the significance of the new service in strengthening digital governance. He said the system reflects the government's commitment to improving efficiency and ensuring citizens can access services quickly, regardless of their location.

Dr Homera also urged RITA to continue reducing disputes related to registration by ensuring timely and fair service delivery to the public.

RITA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Frank Kanyusi, explained that the eRITA platform has already enhanced operational efficiency and expanded service reach, noting that the digital system allows citizens to apply, track and receive their certificates with greater convenience.

The new 48-hour service is expected to boost the national civil registration system and support broader development goals by improving access to reliable personal identification documents.