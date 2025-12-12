Tanzania: Experts Seek Inclusion of Children in Climate Action

Nairobi — EXPERTS have called for a greater inclusion of children in climate action, saying their perspectives are crucial in planning for a changing environment.

The call was made by the Regional Child Rights Governance Advisor- ESA, Dr Maru Chavula at the Delivering Climate Services to Eastern Africa (ICPAC) in Nairobi, Kenya where different stakeholders from Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi met to discuss how children and youth can be involved in climate weather and information services to ensure that children are able to be involved in preparedness action, being able to share alerts with other children in a child-friendly manner.

"Children shouldn't be seen just as children; they have information and ideas that can help shape weather and climate strategies. They are often the most affected by climate shocks, so involving them is essential," she said.

According to Dr Chavula, children are the most impacted when hazards happen and so they need information that is prepared in a friendly manner to help them make the choices that are needed.

She further said that from the meeting they are expecting to see more countries adopt the approach as a way of ensuring that children are involved throughout by making sure that they prepare information on climate change, on weather and information services which is child-friendly to make sure that children and young people are able to understand.

"So if they are prepared, and also when you look at Agenda 63 for the African Union, it's very important that our children who are going to be decision makers need to be involved in climate action, building resilience that will help us have an Africa that is really fit for its children," she stated.