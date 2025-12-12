Africa: Droughts, Floods Wipe Out 10m Livestock in East Africa

Nairobi — EAST Africa faces the worsening climate extremes, where recent droughts and floods are said to have wiped out about 10 million livestock worth 2bn US Dollars, crippling livelihoods from 2020 to 2022.

A climate scientist who is also coordinating projects at Delivering Climate Services to Eastern Africa (ICPAC), Titike Bahaga, made the revelation at an ongoing workshop involving various climate stakeholders and journalists on weather and climate issues in Nairobi, Kenya, noting that as the disasters intensify, reliable climate information is now critical for helping communities adapt and survive.

ICPAC works to improve the dissemination of Climate Information.

Elaborating, he said that with proper dissemination of climate information, the communities can use the information generated by national health services to make decisions, thus reducing the impact of climate change and building adaptation strategies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Police confirm the detention of former Minister, Mwambe

"So with that bigger agenda, we think the energy building at a national level, where the media have strong partnership with the national meteorological agencies, agriculture managers, and the people who work in the water sector, the people who work in the energy sector, the people who work in different climates, we call them climate-sensitive sectors, partnering with media will play a significant role so that media will have a good understanding of reporting weather and climate information, and reach the larger communities, particularly the people at the ground, the farmers, what we call them the last mile users of climate and weather information will be usable, and the information uptake will be increased, and our community resilience will be strengthened. And we also have the capacity to adopt the changing climate," he said.