Tanzania: Ministry Unveils Plans to Build Seven Sports Schools

Dodoma — Plans are underway for the construction of seven sports schools countrywide, the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has revealed.

According to the ministry, it has met with a delegation from the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to discuss the construction of the seven sports schools in the country, focusing on the design phase and construction costs.

During the meeting held in Dodoma, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Methusela Ntonda, said that the construction of the seven schools is only the beginning, as the government intends to build a total of 56 sports schools countrywide.

Elaborating, he said that the ministry plans to build seven schools in this initial phase, but as the budget allows, they will continue until they reach 56 sports schools across the country.

Construction expert, Asnat Marero from the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) said that in the selected schools, they will construct one football field with a running track and another multipurpose field.

The first seven schools to be built in the first phase are Dodoma Secondary (Dodoma), Ikwiriri Secondary (Coast Region), New Kiomboi (Singida), Dr Damas Ndumbaro (Ruvuma), Bisheshe Secondary (Kagera), Nanguruwe (Mtwara), and Kicheba Secondary (Tanga).