Tanzania: Ministry Unveils Plans to Build Seven Sports Schools

12 December 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — Plans are underway for the construction of seven sports schools countrywide, the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has revealed.

According to the ministry, it has met with a delegation from the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) to discuss the construction of the seven sports schools in the country, focusing on the design phase and construction costs.

During the meeting held in Dodoma, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Methusela Ntonda, said that the construction of the seven schools is only the beginning, as the government intends to build a total of 56 sports schools countrywide.

ALSO READ: Tanzania renews efforts to promote Kiswahili learning in Malawi

Elaborating, he said that the ministry plans to build seven schools in this initial phase, but as the budget allows, they will continue until they reach 56 sports schools across the country.

Construction expert, Asnat Marero from the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) said that in the selected schools, they will construct one football field with a running track and another multipurpose field.

The first seven schools to be built in the first phase are Dodoma Secondary (Dodoma), Ikwiriri Secondary (Coast Region), New Kiomboi (Singida), Dr Damas Ndumbaro (Ruvuma), Bisheshe Secondary (Kagera), Nanguruwe (Mtwara), and Kicheba Secondary (Tanga).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.