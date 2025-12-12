Uganda: Buganda Secures Kasubi Tombs With Perimeter Wall As Reconstruction Nears Full Completion

The Buganda Kingdom has confirmed the completion of major reconstruction works at the Kasubi Royal Tombs, marking a significant milestone in the restoration of one of Uganda's most treasured cultural heritage sites.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga announced that the iconic Muzibu Azaala Mpanga, the main tomb house and burial site of four Buganda kings, has been fully rebuilt. The restoration has focused on preserving the cultural, historical, and architectural identity of the structure following the devastating 2010 fire.

A key enhancement in the latest phase of reconstruction is the installation of a robust perimeter wall surrounding the entire 63-acre site. The sacred Muzibu Azaala Mpanga has also been fenced off independently to strengthen security and preserve the sanctity of the grounds.

To minimise the risk of future fire incidents, a water reservoir has been constructed on-site. According to Katikkiro Mayiga, the facility will enable rapid response in case of emergencies, providing added protection for the restored structure.

With the physical works complete, the kingdom is now preparing for kusala kisassi, a traditional cleansing and blessing ceremony that signifies the final stage before the cultural site is reopened to the public.

The restored Kasubi Royal Tombs stand as a renewed symbol of Buganda's cultural pride and resilience, reinforcing the kingdom's commitment to safeguarding its historical legacy for future generations.