Uganda: Okiria Calls for Youth Action As Study Shows Uganda Losing Trillions to Corruption

Deputy Inspector General of Government Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria has urged young people to take an active role in fighting corruption, warning that the country continues to lose trillions of shillings annually to graft.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 13th National Speech and Debate Championship at King's College Budo, Dr. Okiria said corruption remains one of Uganda's biggest obstacles to development, despite the country's natural wealth and large youthful population.

She cited a 2021 IGG study that found Uganda loses UGX 9.144 trillion every year through bribery, ghost payrolls, tax evasion, theft of medicines and maladministration--equivalent to 44% of government revenue at the time. The 4th National Integrity Survey (2019) also highlighted heavy losses in education due to teacher absenteeism and bribery in the health and recruitment sectors.

Dr. Okiria told the more than 600 students from 70 schools that the annual debate championship has become an important platform for promoting civic responsibility, ethical leadership and accountability among young people.

She stressed that the fight against corruption "cannot be left to the Inspectorate of Government alone," adding that youths must act as watchdogs in their communities. "Be the eyes and ears of the IG. Speak out when you witness wrong," she said.

The Deputy IGG praised the partnership with the National Debate Council, established in 2019, saying it continues to inspire students to embrace integrity and good governance.

This year's theme, "My Education, My Environment, My Ethics," aligns with both global and national anti-corruption efforts aimed at building a corruption-free generation, she noted.

Dr. Okiria reiterated the IG's resolve to enforce the law and pursue offenders but said lasting progress will depend on collective action. "Our progress as a nation depends on our cooperation and collective resolve to defeat the cancer of corruption," she said.

She also challenged the finalists to use their voice, confidence and critical thinking skills beyond the competition.

"You are leaders in training," she said, "and the future of this nation rests squarely in your hands."

The championship ended with calls for students to serve as integrity ambassadors as the IG intensifies campaigns under the Transparency, Accountability and Anti-Corruption (TAAC) programme.