Uganda: NRM Flag Bearers Mobilise Support Ahead of President Museveni's December 15 Visit to Mubende

NRM flag bearers and leaders in Mubende District have intensified mobilisation efforts ahead of President Yoweri Museveni's scheduled visit on December 15.

In Jjemba, Kibyamirizi Parish, Kalonga Sub County, the Buwekula South NRM flag bearer, Dedan Mubangizi, joined district leaders led by NRM Spokesperson Twaha Mukomazi in rallying residents to attend the presidential gathering in Kassambya.

Addressing voters, Mubangizi asked supporters to turn up in large numbers for the event, which will take place at Kassambya DAS Playground.

"My people of Jjemba LC I, I want to thank you for loving NRM. We shall be hosting the President on December 15 at Kassambya DAS Playground," he said, prompting cheers from residents.

Mubangizi also announced that transport would be provided for supporters travelling from various villages to the rally.

"Friends have offered vehicles to take you to Kassambya. Let us go and show love to our President," he added.

He further pointed out development gains achieved in Buwekula South under the NRM government, urging voters to protect these by re-electing President Museveni and supporting NRM flag bearers in the 2026 elections.

Mukomazi cautioned residents against individuals spreading misinformation about NRM candidates.

"There are people peddling lies against our flag bearers. Please avoid such people and vote NRM," he said.

He also highlighted the upcoming One Thousand March, organised by NRM youth to welcome President Museveni, describing it as a landmark mobilisation activity.

"Our youth will hold a one-thousand-man march to welcome the President. No district has ever done this before," Mukomazi noted.

Kalonga Sub County Chairperson Edward Ggamba encouraged voters to prioritise President Museveni and all NRM candidates.

"In the NRM family, the father is President Museveni and the children are the flag bearers. When elections come, children can easily access their father's home. So do not vote for non-NRM members," he said.