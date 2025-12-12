Central Africa: Facing Disinformation, Communities in North Kivu Mobilize to Protect Civilians

press release

In a context marked by persistent armed violence and the spread of false information, MONUSCO brought together representatives of local authorities, security forces, and community leaders from the Lubero territory in Beni around a common objective: strengthening civilian protection by addressing the destabilizing effects of disinformation.

Organized by the Mission's Civil Affairs Section, the meeting was held on December 11 in Beni and focused on the role of community mobilization in preventing violence, building trust, and combating rumors and hate speech. The discussions primarily concerned the Bapere sector and the Baswagha chiefdom, two areas particularly affected by attacks attributed to the ADF.

The discussions highlighted the need for close coordination between civil authorities, defense and security forces, community structures, and MONUSCO components engaged in civilian protection. The stakes are high: enabling a more effective security response while strengthening the adherence and trust of local populations.

Disinformation, an Aggravating Factor of Insecurity

The head of MONUSCO's Beni sub-office, Abdourahamane Ganda, recalled that violence recorded since 2024 in Lubero territory has resulted in heavy loss of life, massive displacement, and significant destruction. According to him, disinformation has repeatedly hindered civilian protection efforts.

Referring to attempts to deploy MONUSCO to Manguredjipa, the headquarters of the Bapere sector, he emphasized that rumors falsely accusing the Mission of collusion with armed groups had fueled acts of hostility. These allegations prevented peacekeepers from reaching certain threatened areas, leaving civilian populations exposed to attacks.

He finally called on community leaders to fully play their role as intermediaries, by raising awareness in their communities about MONUSCO's mandate and fostering regular dialogue to dispel misunderstandings that could compromise civilian protection.

For his part, the Vice-Governor of North Kivu warned against the dangerous combination of armed violence and information manipulation. He emphasized the importance of social cohesion and community mobilization, while calling for strengthened cooperation between national forces, their partners, and MONUSCO, with the active support of local communities.

The Key Role of Community Leaders

The discussions highlighted the concrete impact of rumors and hate speech, which have already caused deadly violence in Butembo in recent years. These episodes have undermined trust and hindered the access of protection forces to certain sensitive areas, further exposing civilians to attacks by armed groups.

For Aminata Tida Warangasi, coordinator of women's associations in the Bapere sector, the response must first come through grassroots engagement. She insisted on the responsibility of community leaders in raising awareness among populations and explaining the real consequences of disinformation on collective security.

At the end of the discussions, several action plans were identified. They notably focus on strengthening awareness of MONUSCO's role in civilian protection, improving the sharing and verification of security alerts, increased use of community radio stations to counter false information, as well as strengthening the communication capacities of local leaders.

Participants also emphasized the need to discourage any form of collaboration with armed groups, particularly by supporting socio-economic initiatives for young people.

In this regard, they called for consolidating civil-military cooperation and guaranteeing the free movement of forces engaged in civilian protection.

This meeting marks an important step toward better coordination between institutions, security forces, and local communities. Above all, it highlights that the fight against disinformation now constitutes a central challenge for lasting civilian protection in Lubero territory.