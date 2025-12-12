Namibia: NHE Offers Individual Loans to Build Houses

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) is offering loans to Namibians who have serviced plots to build houses.

However, individuals will not be allowed to appoint their own contractors.

"The building loan is granted to individuals who own serviced plots and who want to build their own house. NHE will appoint a trusted contractor to build the house," reads the notice.

The NHE offers home loans but only to first time homeowners.

The current maximum loan repayment term is 20 years and loan repayment should happen before an applicant reaches the age of 60.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.