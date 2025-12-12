Namibia: Govt to Move Ahead With Plan to Control Rising Rental Costs

11 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian government will proceed with plans to cap housing and rental prices, with newly appointed minister of industries, mines and energy Modestus Amutse confirming that finalising and tabling the long-awaited rent control bill is among his immediate priorities.

Amutse says housing costs have reached unsustainable levels, leaving many citizens unable to secure affordable accommodation.

"Namibians are crying about high housing costs. We must work towards a bill that puts a cap on prices so that ordinary people can afford decent housing," he says.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The proposed legislation aims to place ceilings on rental and housing prices to protect low- and middle-income households from escalating market pressures. The initiative is being pursued jointly with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

The rent control bill was first introduced for stakeholder consultation in April 2017 and remains in refinement.

The draft legislation intends to establish a rental control board with the mandate to regulate rental pricing nationally.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.