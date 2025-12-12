Namibia: Govt to Move Ahead With Plan to Control Rising Rental Costs

The Namibian government will proceed with plans to cap housing and rental prices, with newly appointed minister of industries, mines and energy Modestus Amutse confirming that finalising and tabling the long-awaited rent control bill is among his immediate priorities.

Amutse says housing costs have reached unsustainable levels, leaving many citizens unable to secure affordable accommodation.

"Namibians are crying about high housing costs. We must work towards a bill that puts a cap on prices so that ordinary people can afford decent housing," he says.

The proposed legislation aims to place ceilings on rental and housing prices to protect low- and middle-income households from escalating market pressures. The initiative is being pursued jointly with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

The rent control bill was first introduced for stakeholder consultation in April 2017 and remains in refinement.

The draft legislation intends to establish a rental control board with the mandate to regulate rental pricing nationally.

