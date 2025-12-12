Namibia: Head Out There and Have Some Fun

... The next few days in events

Mariah Carey is almost done defrosting, The Virgin Mary is expecting to go into labour any day now, and Santa's elves are waxing the sleigh!

Today

Vinyls Music and Arts Cafe is hosting a poetry, music and comedy open mic night tonight from 18h30. Come through and express yourself creatively with an enthusiastic audience. The registration fee is N$30.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture invites artists, cultural practitioners, creative entrepreneurs, institutions, stakeholders, and the public to participate in the national consultation workshops on the Draft Creative and Cultural Industry (CCI) Strategy. This strategy provides a comprehensive plan intended to professionalise Namibian creatives by aligning with the national development goals outlined in the NDP6. Today's sessions at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) will cover books and press between 09h00 and 13h00, then audiovisual and interactive media between 14h00 and 17h00.

This Weekend

Friday's national consultation workshops on the Draft CCI Strategy will cover design and creative strategies between 09h00 and 13h00 at the FNCC.

It's blood donation day this Friday at Binary City in Windhoek. The NamBTS team will be on site to assist you safely, and there will be boerewors rolls for lunch, games and prizes, community spirit and networking between 09h00 and 15h30.

This Saturday is the Mekenificent Santa Run in Windhoek. This is the ultimate fun run/walk to kick off the Namibian holiday season. Whether you're a seasoned runner, a casual walker, or just looking for a unique, fun family outing, grab your Santa suit and join in. Entry is N$100 for 5km, N$150 for 10km and N$50 for children. Your entry includes a festive Santa hat to wear on the day, an official race bib and water/aid stations along the route. The starting point is Avani Windhoek Hotel at 06h00.

The Namibian Gospel Music and Creative Awards premier edition is taking place on 13 December at the Windhoek Independence Arena. Tickets are N$100 for general, N$250 for standard and N$250 for VIP. The theme is 'Celebrating Golden Voices of God's Children'. Come and enjoy an everlasting and spirited night coupled with performances by various South African and Namibian gospel artists.

Next week

Saturday features 'Hi Dezember', with DJ Kiki, Dreas, Tumi Mohamed, Soul Brothers, Mr Lucas and Bizza on the decks. Come through to Protea Hotel Furstenhof for N$250. All Day.

Next Saturday the Mekenificent Santa Run is coming to Swakopmund! The starting point will be the Mole Beach Park from 07h00. Entry is N$100 for 5km, N$150 for 10km and N$50 for children.

Recurring

The National Theatre of Namibia is hosting the Stage Actors Training Lab 2025 every Tuesday and Thursday in the Rehearsal Room between 14h00 and 17h00. N$50-per-class tickets are only available via Webtickets.

Watch Francis Nyathi's play 'God of Women', which will air every Tuesday and Friday on One Africa's 'Learn On One' programme from 16h30. It is perfect for Grade 9 pupils and anyone interested in Namibian storytelling.

Drop in on quiz night and flex your cerebral cortex at Piccolo Cafe and Lounge every Tuesday from 18h30. Entry is N$30 per person for groups of maximum six.

On Wednesdays, you can also grab two ice cold beers from the tap for the price of one at Vinyls Music and Arts Cafe.

The Speakeasy in Liliencron Street is hosting a ladies' night every Wednesday, with 50% off of all cocktails and meal options available.

And the last Wednesday weekly shindig is comedy and poetry night at Sicilia's Restaurant and Lounge from 19h00. Cash prizes of up to N$1 000 are up for grabs for performers. Spots are limited.

Beyond

The third Mekenificent Santa Run will take place at Oshakati from 06h00. The starting point is Ekuku Park.

There's a Christmas Day lunch at Lake Oanob Resort. Indulge in a beautifully crafted holiday menu, fine wines, and the warm glow of the season between 12h00 and 14h00.

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer, and social commentator. Follow her online or email her at annehambuda@gmail.com for more.

