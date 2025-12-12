Namibia: Cheetah Conservation Fund Celebrates 15 'Fast' Years

In recognition of the 15th annual International Cheetah Day that was celebrated on 4 December, the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) collaborated with conservationists from around the world to highlight the plight of the world's fastest land animal.

Government officials and non-profit organisations joined CCF founder Laurie Marker for a tour and opening of its new education and training complex outside of Hargeisa, Somaliland.

Supported by the Royal Commission for AlUla, the education complex has been under construction for the past year.

"Education, training and awareness are critical for helping save the cheetah from extinction" says Marker. "We've been working on the ground for the past eight years out in the communities to stop the illegal wildlife pet trade. The education complex will allow us to work more closely with communities and government officials to help stop the trade."

In Namibia, International Cheetah Day was celebrated on Saturday, 6 December, at the CCF International Research and Education Centre outside of Otjiwarongo.

This was the 15th annual celebration of the day held in Namibia, known as the cheetah capital of the world.

In observing International Cheetah Day, CCF underscored the need for a balanced approach to cheetah conservation, considering both human development and wildlife conservation.

CCF's research emphasises the pivotal role cheetahs play in African ecosystems and the importance of education in altering perceptions about predators. As Marker points out, "coexisting with human communities in rural Africa and building alliances is vital. We're deeply involved in enhancing livelihoods and promoting predator-friendly farming practices."

Cheetahs are Africa's most endangered big cat. Both of CCF's international centres in Namibia and Somaliland play important roles in helping save the cheetah for future generations.

Marker, a renowned cheetah expert, designated 4 December as International Cheetah Day in honour of Khayam, a cheetah she raised at Wildlife Safari in Oregon, United States..

This day is now celebrated by conservationists worldwide. - CCF

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.