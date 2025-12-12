Namibia: Walvis Bay Needs More Structure, Less Talk - Experts

Walvis Bay's new mayor's promise of "no business as usual" requires fixing long-standing structural weaknesses in the municipality's administration and service delivery, analysts say.

They say Johannes Shimbilinga's plans are possible, but depend on whether the council is willing to confront internal problems that have held the coastal town back for years.

Political and economic analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah says the mayor's message is encouraging, but risks being reduced to a slogan if the municipality does not carry out structural reforms.

"For that directive to work, there must be a reorganisation," he says.

Kamwanyah says Walvis Bay still faces chronic issues such as unreliable water supply, poor sanitation, weak waste management and ageing roads.

He says the biggest obstacle is the town's internal culture, which he describes as slow and reactive.

Kamwanyah says the mayor's intention to push investment and tourism is economically sound, but these sectors can only grow if the basics are fixed. The town's natural assets and port activities already give it an advantage, but the infrastructure gaps remain a serious barrier, he says.

"Without those foundations, investment or tourism growth will struggle and the town risks repeating past failures."

Policy analyst Marius Kudumo shares similar concerns.

He says the phrase "no business as usual" has become fashionable in politics, but real change requires discipline, prioritisation and delivery.

Kudumo says the council must avoid infighting and focus on evidence-based policymaking.

He also cautions that overpromising without proper planning will damage public confidence.

"The mayor and council should just deliver, and the residents will notice that it is business unusual," he says. The analysts say the mayor's message has raised expectations, but the next months will show whether the council can implement the changes residents have been demanding.

Their comments follow Shimbilinga's swearing-in ceremony last week, where he told residents that the municipality would adopt a new approach to service delivery. He said the time for delays and excuses had ended and that his administration would focus on restoring public trust through practical action.

Shimbilinga said the municipality would not continue operating in the same manner as in previous years. "We are taking a new path because our people are tired of empty commitments," he said.

The mayor said council officials will be expected to work differently and take responsibility for delays that disrupt services.

During his speech, Shimbilinga said development must benefit all residents and the town's plans need to support economic activity.

Job creation would depend on improving municipal systems that slow down business processes, he said.

