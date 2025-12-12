Namibia: Namra Fees Bleeding 'Order With Me' Dry

Small business importers report they are losing business due to the Namibia Revenue Agency's increasingly unpredictable and high customs charges.

Known as 'order with me' agents, they say the fees charged sometimes are the same as or exceed the value of their orders.

Additionally, their products are confiscated and burnt without clear explanations, they claim.

The importers aired their concerns during an engagement with Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) commissioner Sam Shivute in Windhoek on Monday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Secilia Usiku at the event said the current fees are inconsistent, with similar items attracting different fees.

She said this makes it difficult to budget or to provide customers with accurate pricing in advance.

Usiku said agents face financial strain and delayed service delivery when unexpected charges arise.

"The custom fees charged are significantly high compared to the original cost of items ordered. This makes business unprofitable for both the customer and owner. Some packages attract charges that are almost equal to the product price and sometimes even exceed it," she said.

To create a more supportive environment, she called on Namra to consider detailed explanations of how fees are calculated and to have a transparent system that helps people understand why specific charges are applied.

"Namra should explain how duties, value-added tax (VAT) and customs are determined," she said.

Martha Hinayele said customs fees are unpredictable and she does not understand how they are calculated.

"Duty plus VAT exceed product costs, courier clearances add unexpected extra charges, and value assessed by customs are higher than what the buyer paid for the products," she said.

She urged Namra to enforce better communication and respond to queries faster.

Hinayele said the agency seizes goods and does not set up agreements to settle both sides, making them lose money they work hard for.

"I personally have experienced shoes, clothing and bags seized by Namra," she said. Martha Shaangeni said customs rates are too high for importers, especially for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"The high fees surprise us, because the final costs keep changing. Fees paid at customs are higher than the initial cost of imported goods," she said.

Shaangeni said the agency could improve its service by being transparent and strengthening communication in providing explanations when valuations are adjusted.

"Regular engagement with clearing agents and importers, updated public guidelines, digital systems that provide real-time status updates, and reducing discretionary decisions would help build trust and make the process more agent-friendly," she said.

Shivute said clothing imports from countries such as China attract customs fees of 45% plus an import tax of 16.5%, totalling 61.5%.

He said Namibia does not have the power to reduce customs fees as they are determined by the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu). "Before buying goods from China, look at the price, do your calculations and know what you are going to pay, because if you plan it very well, you will be able to make a profit," he said.

Shivute said many business owners falsely believe Namra controls customs rates, saying the agency only implements existing laws.

"Any change to the law, Namra is not allowed to participate in that process. We are only mandated to implement the law as it is," he said.

Shivute said only counterfeit goods are confiscated and destroyed, but they are not burnt.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We do not burn things, we destroy them, but I cannot tell you how because you may go there and steal your products," he said, urging importers to comply with the rules.

Namra control manager Abner David on Monday said only branded original goods are allowed into the country.

"Illegally branded goods which infringe intellectual property rights are not allowed," he said, adding that cheap products are not illegal.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.