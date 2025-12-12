Sudan: Al-Eisir - The Ministry Will Continue Efforts to Strengthen Sudanese Heritage Presence in International Forums

- Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir affirmed that the ministry will continue its efforts to reinforce the presence of Sudanese heritage in international forums and to preserve the Sudanese cultural identity.

Al-Eisir, in a press statement today, extended congratulations on UNESCO's inclusion of several cultural projects in the preliminary list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. He noted the inscription of the Sudanese "Jirtig" within the global cultural heritage list--an acknowledgment that reflects international appreciation for Sudan's heritage and safeguards the ownership of this cultural legacy for Sudan and its people. He underscored that this recognition reaffirms the Sudanese people's attachment to their authentic heritage and strengthens the presence of Sudanese cultural identity on the global stage. He added that this honour represents an affirmation of the beauty of the Sudanese spirit and the depth of the cultural legacy passed down through generations.

He stated that despite the harshness of war and its heavy shadows--despite the bloodshed and the immense loss of lives and property--today a new glimmer of hope emerges. This milestone, among many other contributing factors, helps mend the social fabric and restore security and peace to people's lives. He stressed that the symbolism of this achievement lies in the coexistence of hands that build and hands that bear arms--a symbol of the Sudanese will balancing the protection of heritage, the building of the future, and the defense of land and honour.

Al-Eisir expressed appreciation to the staff of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, to the efforts of Beit Al-Turath (Heritage House) Center, the Sudanese National Commission for UNESCO, as well as to UNESCO and its office in Sudan for their significant contributions to preserving and safeguarding this authentic cultural heritage.

It is to be recalled that the Jirtig is a traditional Sudanese wedding ritual deeply rooted in Nubian and Sudanese cultural heritage. It features symbolic practices that use colors, incense, and inherited ornaments as part of the ceremonial customs observed during weddings. The ritual is known for its distinctive red garments, traditional chants, and ceremonial items passed down across generations.

UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list aims to safeguard cultural traditions, rituals, and practices that reflect the identity of communities worldwide. Countries submit nominations through their national commissions, and inclusion in the list highlights the value of these traditions and supports efforts to preserve them for future generations.