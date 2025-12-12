Sudan: Prime Minister Praises Sudanese Red Crescent Society's Community Role

11 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Pot Sudan, 11 December 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Kamil Idris commended the vital community role played by the Sudanese Red Crescent Society in delivering humanitarian and medical assistance to citizens. He affirmed his support for the Society's activities and projects, as well as his commitment to addressing the impediments facing their implementation.

This came during his meeting today in his office with Abdelrahman Bilal Bil-Aid, Head of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, and Ahmed Al-Tayib Suleiman, the Society's Secretary-General.

For his part, the Head of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister's attention to the Society's programmes. He noted that he briefed the Prime Minister on the Society's major achievements during the past period and its future plans, affirming full cooperation with the government and relevant organizations in providing assistance to citizens, particularly displaced persons in camps and shelters.

