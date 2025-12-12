Sudan: TSC Member Abdullah Yehia Affirms State's and People's Confidence in Armed Forces' Ability to Defeat the Rebellion

-- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Abdullah Yehia asserted the state's and the public's confidence in the capability of the Armed Forces and the supporting units to secure victory over the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and expel it from every inch of the country.

Speaking today while launching a convoy delivering assistance to displaced persons (IDPs) in the city of Al-Dabba in the Northern State -- a convoy he personally led -- the TSC Member stated that "the war of injustice and aggression imposed on Sudan and its people will conclude with a decisive triumph, and the IDPs will soon return to their homes with dignity and honour."

He affirmed that the blood of the martyrs will not be lost in vain, and stressed that the Sudanese people and their Armed Forces are moving steadfastly along the same path until Sudan is liberated from the stain of rebellion.

The TSC Member further reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing essential services to the IDPs across all sectors, in order to ease their living burdens and ensure a dignified life for them.

For his part, Wali of the Northern State Abdel-Rahman Abdel-Hamid stated that the hospitality extended by the state's residents to those displaced from Darfur reflects the solidarity and cohesion of the Sudanese people in times of hardship and adversity.

The Wali noted that the TSC Member's visit to the IDPs in Al-Dabba constitutes, above all, moral support that alleviates the prolonged suffering caused by the violations of the rebel militia.