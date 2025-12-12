Sudan: TSC Member Abdullah Yahya Visits Northern State, Praises Support for Al-Affadh IDP Camp

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Abdullah Yahya arrived in Northern State on Thursday, accompanied by General Abdullah Juna and an official delegation. They were received at Al-Dabba by the Wali of the state, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Abdulhamid.

TSC Member expressed his pleasure at visiting the state and Al-Dabba locality to assess the conditions of displaced persons (IDPs) at Al-Affadh camp firsthand. He affirmed that victory is certain, Allah willing, stressing that the war was imposed on the Sudanese people, but the determination of the Armed Forces and allied forces will reclaim every inch of the homeland and create conditions for the return of displaced families to their villages.

He emphasized the need to prioritize health and education services for the affected communities.

For his part, the Wali of Northern State welcomed the TSC Member's visit, calling it a much-needed moral boost for the residents of Darfur and Kordofan, who have suffered under militia sieges. He described the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as "unbound by any values or ethics," noting that Al-Affadh camp has received strong voluntary support from the public, reflecting the genuine humanitarian spirit of northern Sudanese. He added that the visit demonstrates solidarity among all Sudanese and reaffirmed his confidence that victory is near.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of Al-Dabba locality confirmed the full support of the state and local institutions for the displaced, highlighting ongoing efforts to organize their situation and expressing gratitude to the TSC Member and his delegation for reviewing the humanitarian conditions and providing necessary support.

Social Affairs Secretary Manal Makawi noted that her office is coordinating with the Humanitarian Aid Commission, relevant authorities, and partners to support and shelter displaced persons and mitigate trauma. She also highlighted the significant efforts of both federal and state ministries in this regard.