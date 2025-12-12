South Africa: Kayoola E-Coach Reaches Cape Town After 7,125km Expedition As MTN Showcases Smart Mobility Tech

Uganda has celebrated a historic technological milestone after the Made-in-Uganda Kayoola E-Coach completed the first leg of the Pearl to Cape Electric Expedition 2025, arriving in Cape Town on Wednesday evening after travelling 7,125 kilometres across six countries.

The electric bus, built by Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC), touched down at The Sun Square at 7:02pm (SAT), where it was received by a Ugandan delegation led by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero.

Its arrival drew excitement and pride as officials hailed it as proof that Ugandan engineering can withstand Africa's toughest terrains and climates.

Dr Musenero said the achievement underscored Uganda's readiness to enter a new phase of industrialisation driven by local innovation.

She noted the expedition had deepened longstanding commercial links between Uganda and South Africa.

"This achievement is not just a technological milestone; it is the beginning of a continental industrial revolution powered by African innovation and proves that Uganda can build world-class technology that performs reliably across Africa," she said.

Behind the engineering accomplishment was a sophisticated digital backbone powered by MTN Uganda, the expedition's official Digital and Connectivity Partner.

MTN enabled live tracking, telematics, energy-use monitoring and seamless mobile-money payments along the route, effectively transforming the bus into a moving smart platform.

Speaking at a high-level engagement in Cape Town, Noluthando Pama, MTN's General Manager for Western Cape Regional Operations, said the expedition had demonstrated the power of combining engineering and digital transformation.

"When engineering prowess meets strategic partnership, there is no limit to what we can achieve. This is about creating a future where mobility and connectivity move hand in hand to shape a future that is inclusive and sustainable," she said.

MTN Uganda's General Manager of the Enterprise Business Unit, Ibrahim Senyonga, said the journey had validated the importance of integrating engineering, digital systems and financial technology in shaping Africa's mobility future.

Flagged off on November 20, 2025, the Kayoola E-Coach crossed mountains, deserts and busy urban corridors while maintaining consistent performance.

The journey validated the bus's energy-efficient design and demonstrated its suitability for long-haul commercial operations, with significantly lower emissions and notable cost savings compared to diesel buses.

The expedition has also yielded a major commercial breakthrough: the announcement of a contract for 450 Kayoola E-Coaches and 75 DC fast-charging stations in Johannesburg.

Officials described the deal as a turning point, showing that Uganda is emerging as an exporter of advanced transportation technology within Africa -- and offering a practical example of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in action.

Uganda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru, said the achievement reflected nearly two decades of sustained national investment in science, technology and innovation amounting to USD 120 million.

"This expedition has demonstrated that Uganda can design, engineer and deploy indigenous solutions for the continent," he said.

"MTN is such a success story in Uganda and across the continent. We are pleased that they came on board to support this initiative."

For KMC, the journey is the strongest validation yet of its design and manufacturing philosophy.

Enock Mwesigwa, Senior Manager for Sales and Product Support, said the data collected along the route had strengthened market confidence.

"This expedition has provided the real-world data and confidence the market needs. Securing the contract for 450 E-Coaches is proof that Ugandan engineering is ready to compete and lead in Africa's transition to sustainable mobility," he said.

As the Kayoola E-Coach prepares for its return journey to Kampala, officials say Uganda has shown that it can build and deploy world-class technology designed for African needs.

They believe the expedition has set a new benchmark for African innovation, engineering and cross-border industrial collaboration.