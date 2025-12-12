Tunisian and Algerian PMs Co-Chair Opening of Joint Economic Forum in Tunis [update 2]

Tunis, Dec. 11 — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb opened on Thursday the Tunisian-Algerian Economic Forum, held under the theme "Industry, Energy, and Tourism."

The forum is organised on the occasion of the 23rd session of the Tunisian-Algerian High Joint Commission, attended by several ministers from both countries, as well as president of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), Samir Majoul and President of the Algerian Council of Economic Revival, Kamel Moula.

Prime Minister Zenzri emphasised that "the distinguished bilateral relations between Tunisia and Algeria and the shared history of the two brotherly peoples provide a strong foundation for establishing new partnerships based on mutual benefit and common interest, serving the welfare of both peoples and meeting their aspirations."

She also highlighted that "the agreement of the leaderships of both countries to organise an economic forum focused on industry, energy, and tourism during the 23rd session of the High Joint Commission clearly reflects the shared determination to strengthen the strategic partnership between Tunisia and Algeria in these sectors as key drivers of joint investment."

Zenzri thanked UTICA for "its efforts in organising this forum and inviting a select group of private sector stakeholders from Tunisia and Algeria to participate, in close coordination with the Algerian Council of Economic Renewal, to whom I extend my full appreciation."

She underlined Tunisia's commitment to expanding its strategic partnerships internationally, based on mutual respect, equality, and shared interest, to serve the country's citizens and meet their expectations while respecting national sovereignty and choices.

The Prime Minister explained that Tunisia is implementing "an economic and social policy based on a new, fair, and equitable approach, guided by a comprehensive national vision to build a resilient national economy that balances social justice with economic growth, is capable of withstanding external fluctuations, and possesses high competitiveness."

She noted Tunisia's success in "overcoming numerous challenges on the path to economic recovery and achieving positive economic indicators, reflecting growth supported by the development of vital sectors such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and services."

Zenzri added that Tunisia is "diversifying the structure of production and exports, now encompassing multiple high value-added sectors such as agricultural and food products, automotive components, electrical and electronic products, mechanical goods, services, technical textiles, and the green and circular economy."

The Prime Minister highlighted that foreign direct investment in Tunisia has been rising, with growth exceeding 21% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, alongside notable progress in ongoing projects, particularly in transport, renewable energy, road infrastructure, and healthcare, reinforcing Tunisia's image as an attractive investment destination and validating national choices to achieve economic recovery and financial stability.

She stressed that "over 4,000 foreign-invested companies have chosen to operate in Tunisia, providing nearly 460,000 jobs. The recent upward trend in foreign investment reflects the seriousness of structural reforms implemented in Tunisia, the growing confidence of regional and international partners, and the shared desire to deepen cooperation and partnership across promising sectors."

These efforts underpin Tunisia's economic vision, "Tunisia 2035," aimed at achieving a comprehensive economic transformation, elevating the country to a competitive, knowledge and innovation-based economy, ensuring transparency in transactions and standards, and simplifying regulatory procedures to facilitate business and encourage investors.

Zenzri emphasised that Tunisia is creating a favourable investment climate domestically and internationally, offering significant financial and tax incentives, equal treatment for national and foreign investments, and developing the investment system by streamlining administrative procedures to improve the business environment and remove obstacles for investors, whom the state considers key partners and drivers of wealth.

She added that integrating the public and private sectors is essential to transforming challenges into new investment opportunities, especially in promising areas, and building a strong national economy capable of integrating into global value chains.

Zenzri noted that technology transfer and knowledge exchange between Tunisian and Algerian industrial firms are key to enhancing competitiveness and innovation.

She also highlighted the strategic importance of developing model border industrial zones to host joint projects in manufacturing, renewable energy, and construction materials, promoting economic integration and creating shared added value.

The Prime Minister said Tunisia seeks to explore new strategic energy partnerships with Algeria, covering production, transmission, distribution, and renewable energy.

She called for expanding Tunisia-Algeria cooperation in electricity interconnection projects and joint investments in clean energy, particularly solar and wind, to ensure energy security for both countries, with public institutions and private companies participating in cross-border projects to benefit both economies and support sustainable energy transition in the Maghreb.

Zenzri also praised tourism cooperation, noting that by the end of October 2025, Tunisia had welcomed over three million Algerian tourists, an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2024, emphasising the need to elevate this cooperation to strategic integration and active partnership, encouraging joint investment in alternative, family, and desert tourism projects.

She stated that joint investment in border regions enables high-yield projects capable of generating added value due to their strategic locations and natural and tourism resources.

Involving the private sector from both countries in planning and executing projects in these areas can foster innovation, accelerate implementation, and support both governments in improving infrastructure, developing logistics, and transforming these regions into hubs for production and trade.

Finally, the Prime Minister called for enhanced Tunisia-Algeria cooperation in transport, leveraging the expertise and strategic locations of both countries, and developing a joint plan to improve connectivity between transport networks and create cross-border corridors as strategic economic pathways linking key transport axes.