Tunisia: Algerian PM - Tunisian-Algerian Economic Forum an Opportunity to Evaluate Joint Cooperation

Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb stated that the Tunisian-Algerian Economic Forum represents an opportunity to assess the progress achieved in economic cooperation between the two countries since the 22nd session of the Tunisian-Algerian High Joint Commission, held in Algiers in July 2023.

He added that the forum, organised as part of the 23rd session of the High Joint Commission, scheduled to take place on Friday in Tunis, offers both countries' economic institutions and business communities a chance to explore significant and diverse partnership opportunities, particularly in light of the harmony and alignment reached in bilateral relations.

Ghrieb highlighted that the level of cooperation between the two countries has reached encouraging levels in recent years, with bilateral trade exceeding 2.3 billion dollars in 2024, a 12% increase compared to 2022.

"Tunisian trade relations with Algeria have grown substantially. Tunisia has become one of Algeria's most important commercial partners, supplying semi-manufactured phosphate products, glass materials, aluminum products, vehicles, and trailers," Ghrieb said.

He added that Tunisia ranks 9th among Algeria's clients, especially regarding gas, petroleum derivatives, electricity, as well as sugar, food products, and cement.

Regarding investment, the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency recorded by the end of October 2025 around 66 investment projects in Algeria involving Tunisian economic stakeholders, with a total value of approximately $353 million.

The industrial sector accounts for 90% of these projects, especially pharmaceuticals and electrical industries.

Ghrieb pointed out that the Algerian National Centre of the Trade Registre counted nearly 750 Tunisian companies operating in Algeria in 2023 across various sectors, representing over 9% of all foreign companies in the country.

He noted that while these indicators are promising, given the rapid growth in investment, they still fall short of the ambitious goals necessitated by fast-changing global dynamics.

This, he said, requires both governments and business communities to accelerate their efforts and adopt new mechanisms to streamline the flow of goods and merchandise between the two countries.

He added: "This also obliges us to identify the competitive advantages of our two economies, focus on achieving complementarity between them, and work on joint projects in various fields to establish interconnected infrastructure and shared value chains."

The Algerian Prime Minister said that such projects could also be integrated within a tripartite cooperation framework between Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya, given the complementary strengths of the three countries, reflecting the vision set out by their leaders during the consultative summit held in Tunis on April 22, 2024.

He explained that work is currently underway to develop several projects resulting from this cooperation, particularly in the sectors of energy, transport, and water.

Ghrieb emphasised that cooperation between the Algerian Council of Economic Renewal and the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), strengthened today through the signing of a cooperation agreement to foster partnership, could serve as a cornerstone for enhancing communication, information exchange, and partnership-building between economic institutions in both countries.

This can be achieved, he said, by planning coordinated activities, organising joint missions and economic events, and actively participating in trade fairs and exhibitions held in both countries.

The Algerian Prime Minister also highlighted the value of the partnerships signed on Thursday between Algerian and Tunisian companies in shared sectors, noting that they reflect the mutual commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and harnessing the existing opportunities in ways that support the partnership and integration objectives to which both countries aspire.