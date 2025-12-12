Namibia: De Kock Stars As SA Win Big to Level India T20 Series

Opener Quinton de Kock hit a 46-ball 90 to set up South Africa's convincing 51-run win over India in the second T20 international and level the series on Thursday.

De Kock's knock laced with five fours and seven sixes powered South Africa to 213-4 after being invited to bat first on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

South Africa bowled out India for 162 in 19.1 overs despite Tilak Varma's valiant 62 off 34 balls as the visitors pulled one back after they lost the opener of the five-match series.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The series is part of the build-up for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Medium-pace bowler Ottneil Baartman stood out with figures of 4-24.

The left-handed de Kock set the tone for the big win after he put on 83 runs for the second wicket with skipper Aiden Markram, who made 29.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled opener Reezea Hendricks for eight on his first ball and later dimissed Markram after being hit for two sixes by the captain.

De Kock, who turns 33 on Wednesday, looked in control from the start as he hit left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh for two sixes in the bowlers' first two overs.

The wicketkeeper-batter raised his 17th T20 half-century with a four off Hardik Pandya but missed out on his ton after being run out by his opposite number Jitesh Sharma.

Axar Patel removed Dewald Brevis for 14 before David Miller unleashed his fury with four boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah in a 15-run over and made an unbeaten 20.

Donovan Ferreira finished with a flourish in his unbeaten 30 as he hit Bumrah for two sixes in the 20th over.

In reply, Shubman Gill fell for a first-ball duck off Lungi Ngidi.

Left-arm quick Marco Jansen took down Abhishek Sharma caught behind for 17 and India were in trouble when he had skipper Suryakumar Yadav out for five.

Varma and Axar Patel attempted to hit back with a string of boundaries but Baartman broke through as India slumped to 67-4 inside eight overs.

Baartman cut short Axar's knock on 21 off 21 balls with Hendricks taking a low catch at cover.

Varma kept up the charge and found support from Pandya and then Sharma but South Africa struck regular blows.

Lutho Sipamla sent back Pandya for 20 and Sharma for 27 as India's chase fizzled out and Varma was the last man out off Ngidi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The third match is on Sunday in the Himalayan town of Dharamsala.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.