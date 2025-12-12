Ethiopia: Certified Accountants Institute Launched to Reinforce Ethiopia's Rapid Economic Growth

Addis Ababa — -- The Ethiopian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ETiCPA) has been officially launched, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the country's financial architecture and supporting its fast-growing economy.

The institute aims to enhance financial skills, establish a system for training globally certified accountants, and address financial inefficiencies across the nation.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide emphasized that the institute will play a critical role in sustaining Ethiopia's rapid economic growth by building robust institutions, ensuring a reliable financial system, and developing a skilled workforce. He described its establishment as a landmark in the ongoing modernization of the financial sector.

"The institute will enhance transparency, raise public awareness, and provide decision-makers with reliable financial information--functions essential for driving economic transformation," Minister Shide said.

Highlighting that Ethiopian accountants previously had to seek certification abroad, Ahmed noted that the ETiCPA will now allow professional accreditation to be conducted domestically, strengthening the country's human capital in the accounting sector.

On his part, Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, Eyob Tekalign, added that the institute will contribute to building a modern, transparent, and resilient economy by enabling institutions to produce standardized accounting reports that meet international standards.

He noted that this advancement is expected to boost investor confidence and attract both domestic and foreign investment.

Acting Director-General of the Accounting and Auditing Board of Ethiopia (AABE), Fikadu Agonafer, underscored that while Ethiopia has many accounting professionals, the number of certified chartered accountants remains limited.

He stated that the operationalization of the ETiCPA will help cultivate a highly skilled and trusted workforce, further supporting the country's economic ambitions.