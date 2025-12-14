Zambia: Dot Com Zambia IPO Draws Record Demand Ahead of Luse Alt-M Debut

Dot Com Zambia Plc's initial public offering has been heavily oversubscribed, underscoring strong investor appetite ahead of its listing on the Lusaka Stock Exchange's alternative market, LuSE Alt-M.

The exchange said Tuesday that the offer closed on December 5, one week earlier than planned, after demand exceeded expectations. Applications reached ZMW 14.1 million against a target of ZMW 12.3 million, representing an oversubscription of 114 times.

Retail investors accounted for 85% of the new shareholder base, with more than 500 investors participating. Zambians represented about 75% of shareholders following the IPO, while foreign investors contributed the remaining 25% of funds.

The transaction marks the first listing on the LuSE Alt-M segment, a platform designed to give small and medium-sized enterprises access to public capital under lighter listing requirements. The exchange said the strong response highlights growing confidence in Zambian SMEs with clear business models and governance structures.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Post-subscription reconciliation is underway, involving market intermediaries and clearing institutions. Dot Com Zambia is scheduled to list on December 17 under the ticker DCZ.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

The success of Dot Com Zambia's IPO is an early test of the LuSE Alt-M market, which was created to address a long-standing financing gap for growing local companies. Many Zambian SMEs rely on bank loans, which can be costly and restrictive, limiting their ability to scale. Strong retail participation signals rising awareness of equity investing among individuals and suggests local savings are increasingly being channeled into capital markets rather than informal assets. The high level of domestic ownership also reduces reliance on foreign capital, which can be more volatile. For the exchange, a successful first listing improves credibility and could encourage other SMEs in sectors such as technology, services, and manufacturing to consider public markets. It also supports broader efforts to deepen Zambia's financial system and expand investment options beyond government debt. If followed by additional listings, the Alt-M segment could become a pipeline for future main-board companies, strengthening the role of capital markets in funding business growth and supporting long-term economic development.