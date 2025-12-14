Nigeria: Frigoglass to Sell Nigerian Business to Helios in $117m Deal

Frigoglass Group has agreed to sell its entire stake in Frigoinvest Nigeria Holdings B.V., the holding company for its Nigerian glass operations, to Helios Investment Partners for proceeds of up to €100 million.

The assets include Beta Glass Plc, listed in Lagos, and Frigoglass Industries Nigeria Limited. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The sale marks a key step in Frigoglass' restructuring, which began three years ago following financial and operational pressures. The group said the divestment will allow it to sharpen its focus on commercial refrigeration and glass packaging while improving balance sheet strength and operational performance.

Frigoglass said it will support employees, customers, and partners during the transition period to ensure continuity of operations in Nigeria.

Beta Glass has reported steady earnings growth and strong margins in recent years, benefiting from demand for glass packaging in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. Frigoglass said the business attracted interest from both local and international investors.

Helios, a long-term investor in African industries, will take full ownership of the Nigerian operations once the deal is completed.

Key Takeaways

The transaction highlights growing private equity interest in Nigeria's industrial assets, particularly businesses with strong cash flows and domestic demand. Glass packaging has become more attractive as consumer goods companies shift away from plastics and rely on local suppliers to manage costs and currency risk. For Frigoglass, the sale reduces geographic complexity and provides capital to strengthen its core businesses after years of restructuring. The group has exited several non-core markets as it seeks a simpler operating model and more predictable earnings.

For Nigeria's capital market, the deal places renewed focus on Beta Glass, one of the exchange's long-standing manufacturing stocks. A change in ownership could bring new capital investment, operational upgrades, and expansion into export markets. Helios' involvement also signals confidence in Nigeria's long-term consumption story despite currency volatility and regulatory risk. Large buyouts of operating assets remain limited in the country, making the transaction a notable benchmark for future industrial M&A activity in West Africa.