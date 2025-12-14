Sudan: DNHR Condemns Drone Attack Killing UNISFA Peacekeepers As a War Crime.

blog

DNHR expresses its grave concern and unequivocal condemnation of the drone strike that killed six soldiers serving with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/12/1166592 at a military base in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan State, on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Under international humanitarian law, United Nations peacekeeping personnel deployed pursuant to a UN mandate are considered civilians and enjoy full protection against attack, unless and for such time as they take a direct part in hostilities. The deliberate targeting of UN peacekeepers constitutes a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions and may amount to a war crime under Article 8(2)(b)(iii) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which criminalizes intentionally directing attacks against personnel involved in a peacekeeping mission.

The Sudanese authorities have attributed responsibility for the attack to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), while the RSF has denied involvement. Regardless of attribution at this stage, DNHR emphasizes that all parties to the armed conflict in Sudan are bound by international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, and bear individual criminal responsibility for violations thereof.

DNHR calls for an independent, impartial, and effective investigation into the attack, in line with international standards, to determine responsibility at both the individual and command levels. DNHR further stresses that commanders and civilian superiors may be held criminally liable under the doctrine of command responsibility where they knew or should have known of such crimes and failed to prevent or punish them.

DNHR urges the United Nations, the African Union, and relevant international accountability mechanisms, including the International Criminal Court, to take all necessary steps to ensure accountability and to enhance protection for UN peacekeeping personnel operating in Sudan.