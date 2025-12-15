Kenya: UN Environment Assembly Wraps Up in Nairobi

The seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) concluded in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday with Member States adopting 11 resolutions, three decisions and a Ministerial Declaration aiming to advance solutions for a more resilient planet.

The assembly is the world's highest-level decision-making body for matters related to the environment.

More than 6,000 people - representing 186 countries - took part in the week-long gathering which was held at the headquarters of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Wide-ranging resolutions

The UNEA-7 resolutions cover issues such as the sound management of minerals and materials essential to the shift to clean energy, international cooperation to combat wildfires, and greater protection of coral reefs and glaciers.

The ministerial declaration outlined commitment to bold actions that drive sustainable solutions, such as promoting local and national zero-waste initiatives.

It also called for implementing obligations under multilateral environmental agreements and frameworks, as well as advancing equitable and inclusive participation in all efforts.

Rising above differences

In her closing remarks, UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen recalled that participants came to Nairobi to show the determination and solidarity needed to tackle environmental challenges that threaten to undermine economies and societies.

"You have succeeded," she said. "The beacon of environmental multilateralism that rises above the fog of geopolitical differences today shines a little brighter."

She noted that the assembly had also approved UNEP's Medium-Term Strategy (MTS) for the next four years.

Support UN environment agency

As Member States also handed new mandates to UNEP, on top of existing mandates, she urged countries to make their full contributions so that it can deliver results and impact.

"You will now return to the world outside the negotiation halls. A world in which - let us not forget amid our euphoria - people are dying, homes and livelihoods are being destroyed, economies are being damaged, and inequity is growing because action on environmental challenges has not been fast or strong enough," Ms. Andersen said.

"Yes, you have brightened the beacon and better lit the path forward. But we must now, together, hurry down this path to make good on our collective promise to deliver real solutions for a resilient planet and resilient people."

Paris Agreement turns 10

Friday also marked 10 years since the adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which Ms. Andersen also highlighted in her remarks.

The landmark treaty, signed by 194 countries and the European Union, aims to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres used the anniversary to call for more climate action.

"A decade ago, the world found the courage to adopt the Paris Agreement - a pillar of hope for humanity," he said in a tweet.

"Today, we must find courage once again. The climate crisis is one of the defining challenges of our time. Together, we can - and we must - build a livable future for all."