Sudan: UN Strongly Condemns Deadly Drone Attack On Peacekeeping Base in Kordofan

Drone attacks targeting the UN logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan, on Saturday killed six peacekeepers and injured eight others - all members of the Bangladeshi contingent serving in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

The oil-rich region is located between Sudan and South Sudan and has been contested since their separation in 2011.

Kadugli is the capital of South Kordofan state in Sudan, where violent clashes have raged between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who have been at war for nearly three years.

Attacks against peacekeepers 'unjustifiable'

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the "horrific" drone attacks.

He offered his deepest condolences to the Government and people of Bangladesh, and to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

"Attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and I remind all parties to the conflict of their obligation to protect UN personnel and civilians," he said in a statement.

"Attacks as the one today in South Kordofan against peacekeepers are unjustifiable. There will need to be accountability."

Renewed ceasefire appeal

The Secretary-General expressed solidarity with the thousands of peacekeepers who continue to serve under the UN flag in the most dangerous of environments.

"I reiterate my call on the warring parties to agree on an immediate cessation of hostilities and to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process," he said.

Not a target

In a social media post, the head of UN Peacekeeping said he was "shocked by today's horrific drone attack".

Jean-Pierre Lacroix stressed that "UN peacekeepers are not a target" and "this attack may constitute a war crime."

UNISFA was established in 2011. Its mandate -- which was recently extended for another year - includes strengthening the capacity of the Abyei Police Service (APS), monitoring and verifying the redeployment of forces from the region, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, and protecting civilians.

Nearly 4,000 military and police personnel serve with the mission, alongside civilian staff.