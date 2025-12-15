Uganda: Museveni, UAE Investors Discuss Construction of Inland Port in Uganda

President Museveni has met a delegation of investors from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who expressed interest in boosting Uganda's cargo transport sector through the construction of an inland port.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry was established by an Amiri decree issued in 1970 by the Ruler of Sharjah to play a key role in organizing and promoting economic activity across trade, industry, agriculture, digital services and professional sectors, in cooperation with relevant institutions and government departments.

The meeting took place at State Lodge, Nakasero. The delegation was led by Farid Belbouab, the Chief Executive Officer of Gulftainer Co. Ltd.

During the engagement, the investors presented a proposal aimed at improving the handling of goods before and after arrival at dry ports, with the objective of lowering the cost of doing business and enhancing efficiency in regional trade.

They informed the President that negotiations with the Government of Uganda are ongoing and that they expect to finalize the first phase of the project within the next six months. President Museveni advised them to expedite the process.

He emphasized the importance of such infrastructure projects, noting that they create employment opportunities and increase the consumption of essential services such as electricity and water.

"Uganda benefits from jobs as these projects employ many people, use electricity and water, and also stimulate local commerce," President Museveni said.

The President further observed that dry ports play a critical role in easing the movement of goods and should primarily focus on facilitating efficient logistics rather than taxation.

He welcomed the initiative and pledged government support for its implementation.

"I welcome the initiative and will support it," President Museveni remarked.

The meeting focused on enhancing trade facilitation, improving logistics infrastructure, and attracting investment into Uganda's transport and storage sector as part of broader efforts to promote regional integration and economic growth.