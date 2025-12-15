Namibian Official Hails Ethiopia As Wheat Production Model, Urges Africa-Wide Unity On Food Security

Addis Ababa — Namibia's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, Ruth Masake, has praised Ethiopia's expanding wheat production as a model for Africa, while calling for stronger continental cooperation to address food insecurity.

In an interview with the Ethiopian News Agency, Masake said Ethiopia's wheat gains, alongside Namibia's developing winter wheat schemes, demonstrate the continent's growing potential to improve food production through coordinated efforts.

Ethiopia's rapid expansion of wheat production has emerged as one of Africa's most notable agricultural success stories, transforming the country from a major wheat importer into an increasingly self-sufficient producer and exporter within a short period.

For decades, wheat consumption in Ethiopia outpaced domestic production, forcing the country to rely heavily on imports to meet growing demand driven by population growth and urbanisation.

However, sustained government commitment, combined with targeted investments and farmer mobilisation, has reshaped the sector, it was learned.

Masake stressed that deeper collaboration among African states could unlock solutions to persistent agricultural challenges. She said harmonised policies, technical partnerships, and formal agreements are essential to accelerating progress and ensuring collective growth.

She highlighted the importance of investing in education and technical capacity, particularly in plant health, animal disease management, and biosecurity, to strengthen intra-African agricultural trade.

Masake also called for the removal of unnecessary import charges within the continent, warning that such barriers hinder regional trade and limit food availability.

Continued dialogue among African nations, she added, is critical to building resilience against climate-related shocks. Emphasising innovation, Masake urged greater investment in drought-resistant seeds, climate-smart agricultural practices, and closer engagement with farmers, noting that knowledge-sharing among African experts could help maximise wheat's nutritional and economic value.

Meanwhile, Andrey Dalnov, a representative of the Russian Agricultural Bank, underscored the importance of mutual learning between Africa and Russia, particularly in understanding how climate change is reshaping agricultural production.

Speaking at the International Conference on Ensuring Food Sovereignty for African Countries held in Addis Ababa in November 2025, Dalnov described the forum as a key platform for strengthening direct trade relations.

He proposed a complementary production model in which African countries focus on high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables, while Russia supplies bulk grains.

Dalnov also criticised unequal global value chains, citing Ethiopian coffee that sells for high prices internationally while farmers receive only a minimal share. Expanding direct trade partnerships, he said, would help ensure producers benefit more fairly from their products.