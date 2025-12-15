East Africa: Ethiopia Sustains Economic Initiatives to Drive Regional Integration in Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is carrying its continued inspiring endeavors that strengthen economic cooperation and regional integration in the Horn of Africa, according to veteran experts.

Approached by ENA, experts in the field noted that Ethiopia is strengthening its commitment in carrying out activities to ensure peace, development and regional integration in the Horn of Africa.

International Water Law researcher Kebede Gerba noted that Ethiopia's development of its natural resources is generating benefits that extend beyond its borders. He emphasized that large-scale infrastructure projects play a crucial role in promoting economic integration and shared growth across the region.

Ethiopia has steadily positioned itself as a catalyst for regional integration by investing heavily in transformative infrastructure, particularly in the energy and transport sectors. Major hydropower projects and regional power-interconnection lines have enabled the country to export electricity to neighboring states, fostering economic interdependence and mutual development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Similarly, the expansion of key road corridors linking Ethiopia with Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan, and Somalia has strengthened trade flows, reduced transportation costs, and improved access to ports and regional markets.

These developments, Kebede added, demonstrate Ethiopia's continued leadership in connecting neighboring countries through energy and infrastructure.

On his part, Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Deputy Chairman at the House of Peoples' Representatives, Fethi Mahdi, said Ethiopia's historic role in supporting Africa's liberation from colonialism remains unforgettable.

He further affirmed that Ethiopia's ongoing commitments and concrete measures to promote peace and security in the region have gained global recognition.

Tilahun Tefera, a senior researcher at the Policy Studies Institute, highlighted that Ethiopia is working closely with neighboring countries in a spirit of friendship to achieve mutual development and sustainable growth.

He stressed that these efforts prioritize comprehensive cooperation, common development, and the establishment of lasting peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

According to the experts, Ethiopia has further strengthened its regional role by deepening peaceful relations with its neighbors to advance shared prosperity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Business Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Emphasizing that the peoples of the region share common identities and values, they underscored the importance of utilizing regional resources in a fair, equitable, and mutually beneficial manner.