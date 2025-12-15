Somalia: Somaliland, France Move to Deepen Ties As Heritage Project Launched

Hargeisa, Dec. 14 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi "Irro" on Sunday held talks with France's Deputy Ambassador to Kenya, Romain Joly, and a large French delegation on an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, officials said.

The discussions at the presidential palace covered diplomacy, trade, investment, tourism, culture and education, with President Irro saying Somaliland was ready to broaden its partnership with France and deepen engagement across multiple sectors.

The visit came hours after Somaliland's Minister of Trade and Tourism, Abdirahman Hassan Nour, and Amb Joly announced the launch of a major archaeological preservation and development programme in Hargeisa, valued at about $2 million, officials said.

The French-funded project, supported through the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), is intended to protect and develop Somaliland's archaeological and cultural heritage, including the prehistoric Laas Geel rock art site, while promoting tourism as a sustainable source of economic growth.

Officials said the initiative will also focus on strengthening the capacity of institutions responsible for heritage and culture, improving site protection and management, and turning historical assets into income-generating opportunities to support their long-term preservation.

President Irro welcomed the project during his meeting with the French delegation and voiced full support for efforts to safeguard Somaliland's cultural and archaeological heritage. He said the Somaliland's security, political stability and democratic system provided a strong foundation for expanded cooperation with international partners.

The French delegation included archaeologist Xavier Gutherz, who first introduced the Laas Geel site to the international community in 2002. President Irro awarded Gutherz an honorary certificate in recognition of his contribution to the preservation of Somaliland's historical heritage, officials said.

Also present at the earlier ceremony were senior Somaliland officials and French development representatives, including AFD's Director for East Africa, Aïssatou Kumagangue, and officials involved in heritage preservation and tourism development.

Joly thanked Somaliland's leadership for what he described as a warm reception and strong cooperation, saying France was interested in deepening its engagement and valued Somaliland's role in promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The meetings concluded with a shared commitment to expand cooperation and pursue long-term partnerships focused on cultural preservation, economic development and people-to-people ties, officials said.

© 2025 Horn Diplomat Media