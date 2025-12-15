Somalia: Somaliland President Visits Borama Unrest Victims Hospital

Hargeisa, Somaliland — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi "Irro" on Sunday visited Hargeisa General Hospital to see several people injured during recent unrest in the western city of Borama, officials said.

The president met patients individually, expressing sympathy and receiving briefings on their medical conditions from doctors and hospital administrators. He said the state stood fully with all those affected by the violence and underscored that they had the full support of the Somaliland government.

"Our people are not alone," Irro said during the visit, according to a statement from the presidency, adding that the government would continue to ensure care and assistance for those harmed.

Irro praised the Ministry of Health, the hospital's management and medical staff for what he described as their sustained efforts in treating the wounded, commending their professionalism and commitment to public service.

He also extended condolences to the families affected by the incident and prayed for a swift recovery for those injured.

Local authorities and traditional elders have urged calm following the disturbances in Borama, as efforts continue to restore stability and prevent further violence.

© 2025 Horn Diplomat Media