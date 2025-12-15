Ethiopia: Nationwide Public Dialogues Gain Momentum As Citizens, Officials Assess Reform Progress Under Medemer State

Addis Ababa — A nationwide series of public dialogues is uniting citizens and senior government officials across Ethiopia's major cities to assess reform accomplishments, tackle ongoing challenges, and chart the country's future development priorities.

Held under the theme "The Virtues of Guba: Achievements of the Medemer State," the forums are being conducted in major cities across the country, including Semera, Assosa, Jigjiga, Debre Birhan, Bonga, and Mizan Aman.

Participants include religious leaders, elders, youth, women, business leaders, investors, professionals, and academics, ensuring broad and inclusive representation.

According to organizers, the dialogues aim to consolidate gains achieved through close cooperation between the government and the public, while also gathering direct citizen input on peacebuilding, service delivery, and key national initiatives.

The discussions are guided by the Medemer State philosophy, which emphasizes unity, collective responsibility, and homegrown solutions to national challenges.

In Semera, residents cited improved political participation, fairer access to development benefits, and expanded irrigation-based agriculture.

"The development activities carried out in Afar are not only benefiting the region but the entire country. Equality and fairness are now being demonstrated in practice," said forum participant Mohammed Abdulqadir.

Prosperity Party Executive Committee Member and Central Ethiopia Region Chief Administrator Endashaw Tassew underscored the need for sustained cooperation in key sectors, including agriculture, industry, tourism, mining, and digital development.

Minister of Justice Hanna Araya Selassie reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating illegal human trafficking and urged the youth to uphold discipline for the betterment of the country's future.

In Assosa, residents expressed appreciation for progress in peace and development.

From the Somali Region, Women and Social Affairs Bureau Head Halima Hassan announced the launch of expanded weekend markets aimed at reducing living costs for residents.

Officials and forum participants alike commended gains in peace, urban development, agriculture, and tourism, while stressing the need to strengthen basic services.

They also noted that the ongoing dialogue series will continue in the coming weeks to ensure public feedback is translated into concrete action, reinforcing a shared national vision rooted in unity and collective progress.