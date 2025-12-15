Uganda: Over 3,000 Treated During UPDF Medical Camps in Karamoja

More than 3,000 people across the Karamoja sub-region have received free medical treatment as the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) conducts a week-long series of medical camps ahead of the 45th Tarehe Sita celebrations.

The outreach has taken place in Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Napak and Nabilatuk districts as part of the UPDF's annual civil-military cooperation activities.

Major General Wilberforce Sserunkuma, the UPDF 3rd Infantry Division Commander, who launched and is supervising the exercise, said the medical outreach reflects the army's appreciation of civilians who contributed to Uganda's liberation struggle.

"This medical camp is a strategic activity in recognition of the role civilians played in the liberation of this country," Maj Gen Sserunkuma said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at Katikekile Secondary School in Moroto, he added, "We are bringing services closer to the community, especially those who cannot easily access healthcare."

Moroto District Chairperson, David Koryang, commended the army for supporting residents in remote areas.

"We thank the UPDF for bringing these services closer to our people, especially those in Tepeth County who live in the hard-to-reach mountainous areas," Koryang said.

Team doctor Pre-Dr Andrew Auki said the most common conditions treated included malaria, urinary tract infections and respiratory complications.

"We have handled cases ranging from malaria and UTIs to respiratory infections, eye problems and injuries from assault," Dr Auki said. "We have also successfully delivered several mothers during the camp."

According to UPDF records, 693 cases were handled in Karenga, 396 in Kaabong, 412 in Nabilatuk, 484 in Napak, 385 in Nakapiripirit and 87 in Moroto.

The medical outreach will move to Amudat today, Sunday, December, 14, 2025, where it will officially conclude.

National celebrations for the 45th Tarehe Sita Anniversary are scheduled to take place in Kabale District in the Kigezi sub-region.