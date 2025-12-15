Uganda: Three-Year-Old Killed As Bismarkan Bus Crashes On Ntungamo-Kabale Road

Police in Ntungamo District are investigating a road accident involving a Bismarkan bus that claimed the life of a three-year-old child and left several passengers seriously injured.

The accident occurred on Thursday, December 12, 2025, at about 7:45pm along the Ntungamo-Kabale road at Omunshenyi. The bus, registration number UBB 798J, was travelling from Ntungamo towards Kabale when it was involved in the crash.

According to the Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, SP Samson Kasasira, the bus collided with the rear of an unidentified motor vehicle that was travelling in the same direction.

"It is alleged that the bus driver failed to keep to his proper lane and rammed into the rear of a vehicle ahead of him," Kasasira said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Following the collision, the driver reportedly lost control of the bus, causing it to overturn. A three-year-old male child, identified as Arimpa Ian, died at the scene, while several other passengers sustained serious injuries.

The injured victims were rushed to different health facilities in the area for medical treatment. Police said details of the hospitals where the victims were admitted are still being established.

The body of the deceased child was transported to Doctor's Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being held pending a postmortem examination.

Police added that the wreckage of the bus has been towed to Rubaare Police Station to allow a detailed inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles.

"Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the bus driver, the injured passengers, and the unknown vehicle involved, together with its driver," Kasasira said.

He urged motorists to observe traffic rules, particularly maintaining safe following distances and proper lane discipline, to prevent similar tragedies.