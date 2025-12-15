Uganda: Say No to Tribalism - Museveni Tells Kagadi

Museveni used his campaign rally at Muhorro BCS playgrounds in Kagadi District to ask locals to reject tribalism, noting that the country needs unity but also markets to enable citizens prosper.

"Avoid tribalism and religious sectarianism. They are bad. As NRM we look at the value someone brings for us and not their tribe, religion or anything. Sectarianism makes no sense," Museveni said.

"For example, I am a cattle keeper and farmer. If I am tribalistic, who will buy my milk, beef and matooke?"

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The president's comments on tribalism were evoked by the Speaker of Parliament who is also the NRM Second National Vice Chairperson, Anita Among who made a plea about the same.

Among said instead of being united, a number of people in Kagadi are focused on tribes and religion which she said is bad for the district and country at large.

Speaking in response, President Museveni said tribalism won't build the country.

"In the Bible there is a story of a good Samaritan. The story talks of a Jewish man who was attacked but a priest and another person from his own tribe didn't help him.The person who helped him was a good samaritan who was not of his family or tribe .A good Samaritan is one who benefits the country," he said.

Museveni said NRM's first contribution after coming to power was peace that he said has been the foundation of development.

"Peace had failed, but the NRM organized the country by the way we think. You now have new tarmac roads which were not here, you have electricity , all brought by NRM. NRM has brought development to Uganda."

Wealth creation

Museveni said despite the development, the real issue is on household incomes, noting that whereas development is good, wealth is the most crucial.

"We don't want to divert people. We don't want to tell them electricity, roads, hospitals and schools. Yes, they are good but are for all of us but when you return home, even if you have good roads or hospitals, you will find poverty you left. Development is for us all but wealth or poverty is for me as an individual. Each person must be involved in wealth creation," he said.

The NRM presidential candidate also made a case for intensive rather than extensive agriculture for small land holders, suggesting the four acre model where households plant coffee, fruits, pasture and food as well poultry for eggs, piggery for non-Muslims and fish farming near wetlands.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said those with large landholdings can engage in extensive agriculture such as tea growing, ranching, cotton, tobacco and sugarcane farming.

Museveni pledged the tarmacking of the Kagadi-Ndaiga Road and setting up of a new skilling hub in Kagadi to train youths .